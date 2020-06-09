An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the American Lutheran Church, 905 E. First St., Gibson City. Blood supplies are particularly short this year due to the pandemic. In addition, blood is needed to help people with cancer and many others who are in need this summer. To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767. Completion of the Rapid Pass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years or older (sixteen with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are generally in good health may be eligible for donate blood.
American Red Cross blood drive set for July 1 in Gibson City
