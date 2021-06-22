The Paxton Masonic Lodge 416 is pleased to announce their 2021 scholarship winners are PBL students Lyndi Allen and Kiara Bachtold.
According to Jim Shearl, Senior Warden for the lodge, both young ladies showed outstanding leadership in school and community service.
Lyndi was a member of honor society and a cheer leader. She was also a member of Panther Pals a school group that organizes students to spends time with those that have cognitive learning disabilities. Lyndi enjoys making people happy. She plans to attend Illinois State University and study nursing.
Kiara also an honor society member was active in music, show choir, track and became involved in the regional team called the Flying Dragons Pole Vault Club. Kiara expressed how much she learned about people and helping others during the Covid 19 pandemic. She plans to attend the University of Illinois and study psychology.
Paxton Masonic Lodge 416 is always proud to help the students of PBL with their education expenses.
The lodge members wish Lyndi and Kiara the best of luck in their time as college students and in their adult lives.