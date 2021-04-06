Whether they attend public, private or home school, area high school and middle school students interested in vocal or instrumental music, including piano, are invited to attend music camp with a scholarship from Gibson Area Music Foundation.
According to scholarship chairman Leigh Ann Sharp of Gibson City, GAMF’s financial assistance may pay all or a good part of summer music camp tuition or room cost.
Students may choose their preferred camp type and location, such as those sponsored by various university music programs. Summer music camps may again be a little different this year, but they are happening, Sharp said.
A simple one-page application can be obtained from area music teachers, all of whom have been contacted by Sharp. Or, a student or parent can respond with a comment to the Gibson Area Music Foundation’s Facebook page post of March 22 to receive an application via email. A teacher’s recommendation or approval is not required at this time.
Application deadlines to camps are fast approaching, so students are urged to act quickly.