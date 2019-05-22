GIBSON CITY — All three Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school buildings will be receiving new security cameras this summer as school board members approved the $57,000 project through a contract with MCS Office Technologies on Monday night.
Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said the existing security cameras are at least 17 years old, akin to “looking into a very old picture-tube television,” he said.
The new cameras will have a high-quality resolution, and Darnell said they would be up-to-date.
Along with the new cameras is a feature not included in the old system. The first is remote-access control with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, which Darnell said the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district is also taking part in.
“Dispatch will actually be able to remote into our system,” Darnell said. “It’s security at it’s finest.”
Darnell touted the savings the district would achieve by having a Gibson City-based business provide its technology instead of an outside provider as GCMS has done for several years.
In the past, Darnell said, GCMS had been charged $300 per service call for a technician based in Peoria to drive to Gibson City. With MCS, he said, GCMS would be the first priority since it is closest in the area.
The cost for the security camera upgrades was budgeted in the fire prevention and safety fund, and Darnell said he anticipated the project during previous budget planning.
In addition to security, the board signed a $37,000 contract with MCS to provide network improvements. Darnell said the improvements would allow GCMS to be on one computer network for the next 20 years. A total of $20,000 of the cost will be funded through an E-Rate grant, meaning the school district only has to spend $17,000.
Other business
In other business:
➜ The board accepted Barb Bleich’s retirement at the end of the current school year.
➜ The board accepted Stephanie Bialka’s resignation at the end of the current school year.
➜ Crystal Richard was hired as a physical education teacher.
➜ Seeff Grauer was approved as a summer school teacher at the high school.
➜ Marcia Meyer was granted an additional 120 sick days.
➜ Board members approved as volunteer coaches: Jenny Jamison, Jenny Luttrell and Jori Maynard (volleyball); Mark Spangler (golf); and Colton Leake, Rob Schmitt, Jamie Sexton and Brandon Shaw (football).
➜ Curriculum Director Erin Nuss said a faculty committee was reviewing whether to change GCMS’s grading scale. Nuss said the committee received the idea after research was done by a high school student for a research assignment.