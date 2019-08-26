PAXTON — The popularity of the Airbnb — a home rented out for a night, a weekend or even a week or a month — has been growing worldwide, and it’s no longer a big-city thing, either.
The small community of Paxton, for example, has at least three homes listed on the Airbnb website, airbnb.com, bringing travelers from across the globe to the Ford County town.
“A lot of these things like Uber and Airbnb are ‘city’ things, but that doesn’t mean we can’t also tap into this market,” said Jolen Anya Minetz, who has been renting out two of her three homes in Paxton through airbnb.com, with visitors’ stays ranging from a night to two months.
Corey and Diane Tavenner began doing the same this summer, when they started listing a house they own on West State Street on airbnb.com. The Tavenners bought the two-story, 102-year-old home in 2012 with the idea of turning it into an antique shop, which it ended up being for a while. But after talking with a friend from Chicago who had operated an Airbnb and had been successful at it, the Tavenners realized the money they could make by turning the house into one, as well.
Since then, the Tavenners’ house near Paxton’s downtown has been rented dozens of times, including for 17 nights in June alone.
“Everybody loves this place,” Corey Tavenner said. “This house was built in 1917, so we tried to stay with that thought and that look. ... People like coming to a house like this. They say it’s just like going to Grandma’s. And that’s what we were shooting for.”
Just down the road, Minetz has seen equally positive feedback from her many guests at her two Airbnb houses on West Pells Street and West Orleans Street. Her guests have included a family of doctors from Pakistan, a family from Germany visiting the U.S. for the first time, members of a sorority at the University of Illinois who used the place for a bonding experience, and a group of Chinese exchange students who rented the house for a celebration of the Chinese new year.
“The family from Germany, it was the first time they were ever out of the country,” Minetz said. “And I was like, ‘You want to come to Paxton as your first trip?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, we come from a small farm town in Germany, so we figured we’d visit another small town here (in the U.S.).’ And I was like, ‘OK, awesome!’”
Meanwhile, the Tavenners’ guests have ranged from Paxton natives making a return visit to people attending funerals, class reunions or weddings — “just everything you can imagine,” Corey Tavenner said.
“The people who stay here, they just absolutely love it,” Corey Tavenner said. “Most of them say they don’t even care if they ever stay at a hotel again ... because you get a lot more for your money (at an Airbnb).
“And it’s just the personal feeling (of staying in a home), I’d say. When you go to a hotel, you’ve got a lot of issues to deal with — with noise, etc. — but with this here, you’ve got your own little house and you can do what you want; you don’t have to worry if the person in the next room is being excessively noisy.”
The price to rent out one of the three Paxton homes is comparable to how much one would pay at a hotel, but Tavenner noted that the experience is different.
“You’re getting this whole house,” he said. “Everything you would pretty much want at home is here.”
The Tavenners rent out their entire house for $85 per night Sunday through Thursday and for $100 per night on Friday and Saturday. Stays of a week result in a 25 percent discount, while stays of a month result in a 50 percent discount.
Minetz, meanwhile, charges $100 per night for up to six guests, with a $10 charge for each additional guest per night. There is also a $50 cleaning fee.
All three Paxton homes also require a $500 security deposit to cover potential damages. Both the host and the guest also pay a small service fee to airbnb.com.
Both of Minetz’s Airbnb houses are within a short walk from the city’s historic downtown, and the Tavenners’ house is even closer. While the homes’ fridges are not kept fully stocked for their guests, the availability of several restaurants and even a 24-hour grocery store downtown provides some convenience. At the Tavenner house, guests can check out the menus from every Paxton restaurant in a binder in the home’s dining room.
“The 24-hour IGA is the biggest thing (guests comment about),” Corey Tavenner said, “because most people come here and can’t believe it. They’re like, ‘We live in a big city and we don’t have a 24-hour grocery store, but this little town does — and just a block away?’”
Guests at any three of the homes often visit the grocery store to buy the meals they cook in the homes’ kitchens. The Tavenners do not stock the fridge but do provide water, coffee, tea, popcorn and other snacks. Minetz said she may put a loaf of bread in the freezer or provide a few snacks, but otherwise she no longer keeps her Airbnb kitchens fully stocked.
Minetz noted that Paxton’s three Airbnb homes each have a unique “style and personality,” featuring their own look and feel. With that said, each house may attract a different clientele, so that they are not necessarily competing against each other on the Airbnb market, Minetz said.
While an Airbnb brings in money for the host, it also brings people into town, giving a small boost to a community’s economy.
“I love promoting our town through this,” Minetz said, “because I get guests from around the world.”