GIBSON CITY — John Deere implement dealer AHW LLC announced on July 23 an agreement to buy Arends & Sons in Gibson City.
The sale is planned for late August.
“We are poised to serve the Gibson City market with resources and technology to support the customers in a new way,” said Mike Miller, corporate sales manager for AHW, which has 16 stores in Illinois and Indiana.
All Arends & Sons employees are being offered employment with AHW, Miller said.
Arends & Sons has served the Gibson City area since 1947.
“I would like to thank all of our current customers for their loyalty to our business over the past 70 years,” said Arends & Sons owner Brian Arends. “After three generations of Arends, it is now time for a new level of growth for Arends & Sons.”