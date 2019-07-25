PAXTON — The Ford County Public Health Department is sponsoring a household paper products drive to benefit the county’s food pantries.
Donations of paper towels, paper plates, napkins, toilet paper, tissue, feminine hygiene products, diapers and baby wipes are being accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the health department’s office at 235 N. Taft St. in Paxton through Aug. 30.
Items collected will be distributed equally amongst the food pantries.
For more information, people can call the health department at 217-379-9281.