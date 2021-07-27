PAXTON — Report card time comes once a week for a number of farmers who use an aerial scouting service that tells how their crops are faring.
Ag Air Imaging provides aerial service for sister company AirScout and other crop scouting services out of several area airports at Paxton, Willard, Bloomington and Monee.
The service sees things that farmers can’t see with the naked eye and provides aerial imagery and analysis on a weekly basis throughout the growing season.
“The farmers that use our service really like this, and as they adapt to more modern technology, it really unlocks the potential of what we do,” said Bob Coverdill, chief operating officer of Ag Air Imaging and AirScout.
The service makes scouting fields quicker and easier.
“Farmers don’t really like to walk through corn when it’s 7 feet tall,” he said.
And even if they would, they wouldn’t be able to see nearly as much on the ground as they would from the air.
“We fly all Piper Cherokee planes because they’re reliable and easy to fly,” he said.
The baggage compartment of each plane is modified, with FAA approval, to hold a gallery of electronic equipment, including a variety of DSLRF cameras, depending on the client, which yield images including standard RGB, thermal near infrared and hyperspectral. Another package has a 300-millimeter telephoto lens to yield ultrahigh 2 cm resolution.
The pilot uses computer tablets in the cockpit implementing a line-of-flight path to navigate the area that needs to be photographed.
“It’s like a World War II bomber,” Coverdill said. “You find it and you pickle the bombs.”
Only in this case, the “bombs” are photo images.
The hyperspectral cameras capture a certain discrete range of the light spectrum and that breaks the image down into 5 nanometer wave lengths “so you get like 200 discrete measurements of light coming off that image,” he said.
“The idea is that you’re trying to correlate what you see on the field with the signal response to determine from the air what’s happening with the crop,” he said.
A certain pattern might indicate a patch of the field has a weed infestation. Another color might indicate soil compaction.
“The different areas represent the health of the crop,” he said.
The farmer has the report within 18 hours after the photos are taken.
In the spring, the field reports are useful for planting, telling the farmer how wet the field is, whether it’s too cold to plant. It also provides a tool that detects soil quality.
“Farmers who use variable-rate planting can take advantage of that and can use either a single- or a dual-hybrid planter,” he said.
Brian Sutton, a fifth-generation Lowell, Ind., farmer who serves as president, started the aerial service companies. Coverdill, who is part owner, serves as chief operating officer.
Coverdill said as a high-schooler in the ‘80s, “Sutton was always fiddling around with cameras. I’ve probably got 35 years” working with them.
About 10 years ago, he bought a high-end thermal camera that provides an instantaneous temperature map of the field.
“What he discovered is it revealed areas of the field that had problems you can’t see with your bare eyes. It will show these hot spots in the field. When checking those fields, it found problems like soil impaction,” bugs or other issues.
Initially he used drones for scouting work, then later switched to manned planes. Most of his pilots are recent graduates of the Parkland College School of Aviation. Sutton’s work has resulted in a number of patents being issued for AirScout.
Coverdill, a Savoy resident, an Air Force veteran who retired from the University of Illinois Mechanical Engineering Department in 2016, said it’s “an exciting time” to be in the business.
“With the advent of big equipment and big chemicals, there’s a big push toward environmental sustainability. I believe there will be big changes in agriculture,” he said.
Customers hail from Nebraska to South Dakota “and all the I states” plus Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. The service photographs about 20,000 farm fields.