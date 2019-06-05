GIBSON CITY — The Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring an Adventures Raffle beginning Monday, June 10.
The winners will be announced Aug. 9 on WGCY-Radio. Tickets, which cost $5 each or $20 for five, will be available at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City, the GAH Gift Shop in Gibson City, Railside Golf Club in Gibson City and from GAH Auxiliary members.
First prize will be the “Autobahn Experience for 2” donated by Chris Kemp and Julie Jenson. The winner must be 18 years old or older. The winner will enjoy a day at the Autobahn Country Club, an auto-racing-themed country club in Joliet. The host will be Autobahn member Christopher Kemp. The winner and a guest will begin the day with touring laps on the track following a pace car in a luxury sports car to learn the fast line around the track. The winner will tour Autobahn’s grounds, seeing the variety of “Garage Mahals” (member garages and condos), the full race track and the go-cart track. The winner will also tour Team Stradale, where he or she will see more than 40 Radical race cars and other race cars. The winner will have lunch in Autobahn’s newly remodeled Club House, as well. After lunch, Kemp will put them in full race safety gear and get each of them into the passenger seat of his Radical race car and take them for an exhilarating ride on the race track at speeds of more than 100 mph. The day ends with refreshing drinks with Kemp in the clubhouse.
Second prize is two tickets to an escape room at Brainstorm Escapes in Bloomington.
Third prize is two passes to Altitude Trampoline Park in Bloomington, donated by Altitude Trampoline Park.
The GAH Auxiliary promotes and advances the welfare of Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City through fundraising and volunteerism.