PIPER CITY — Whether in the classroom or on the basketball court, Dale Cupples left a lasting impact on the lives of his students and athletes.
That much was evident by the response to the 76-year-old Piper City resident’s death on July 10, as many who were influenced by the longtime former teacher and basketball coach took to the Internet to pay their respects.
“Coach Cupples was the best. He always had a smile on his face and loved life. He cared for his students and his players,” Kevin True stated on the Knapp Funeral Home’s website.
Mr. Cupples retired in 2009 following a 43-year career as a social studies teacher and 39-year career as a basketball coach in the Piper City, Ford Central and Tri-Point school systems. On Sunday, a memorial service will take place from 2:30 to 3 p.m. in Tri-Point Junior High/Elementary School’s gymnasium in Piper City, which a decade ago was named “Cupples Gymnasium” in his honor.
The same year he retired, Mr. Cupples was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. His 39 years of coaching basketball at the high school and junior high levels included a streak of five straight regional titles in high school girls’ basketball, including a 25-2 record in 1994-95 and a 22-5 record in 1992-93.
“His belief in the abilities of his students, his relentless effort in helping them learn and his passion for teaching led his teams to 536 career victories on the court and even greater success in the classroom,” reads a plaque that hangs in Cupples Gymnasium.
Among those sharing memories on the funeral home’s website was Rick Flessner, who was a member of the Ford Central school board from 1986 to 1988.
“Excellent teacher and history buff,” Flessner said of Mr. Cupples. “Always challenging kids.”
One of Mr. Cupples’ former students, Jessica MacDougall, said she has several unforgettable memories of Mr. Cupples, including when he would stand on top of his desk in the classroom “to get his point across and to get us kids excited about history.”
“But my favorite memory was the day he tried to teach me how to drive a manual truck,” MacDougall said. “I must have killed his truck a hundred times that day! But I learned how to drive it thanks to him.”
Another one of Mr. Cupples’ former students, who was identified only by her first name, Anita, said Mr. Cupples’ ability to connect with students stood out.
“Coach is the reason I love history,” she said. “He brought the lessons to life by wrapping us in toilet paper like King Tut, clearing his desk and standing on top of it to emphasis his point, and being so incredibly passionate about his craft.”
Mr. Cupples was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis 500, often incorporating those passions into his teachings, she added.
“I could have used less Indy 500 lessons every May, but I always loved the look on his face when he was about to put another record on and have us listen to a classic race featuring AJ Foyt,” she said.
Flessner said Mr. Cupples was “opinionated and spoke his mind, and he wore his heart on his sleeve.”
“I always got along with him, even though we didn’t agree on everything,” Flessner said.
Mr. Cupples made an impression on more than just his students.
“I first met Dale back in the mid ’50s,” Frances Wilson said. “We were kids then but (I) never lost track of him. His sister Sharon is married to my late brother. We always had a good time over the years and enjoyed talking to him. Used to see his basketball games every now and then. He was one of the good guys.”