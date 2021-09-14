On Sept. 11, my husband Jim, daughter Jessie and I were in our kitchen with the morning news on. Jim and I were going over our schedules for the day and trying to decide what hours each of us would be home with Jessie, who was recovering from surgery.
As we were talking, the first plane hit one of the towers. Jim noticed the TV screen immediately and quickly turned up the volume — shushing us in the process. We all thought it was an accident. I remember thinking the TV announcer did not seem to know what happened, either.
Not much time passed before the second plane hit — then we knew the crashes were not accidental.
I ran to the office to pick up some work to bring home. The staff was aware but did not feel the need to go home or close for the day.
I was also serving on the local school board so I contacted the superintendent and was told any parents that wanted to pick up children could do so, but so far he had not fielded many requests. Age-appropriate grade levels had the news on in their classrooms.
By the time I returned home, the towers had collapsed and the foiled attack on the Pentagon had taken place.
We watched TV coverage non-stop for over a week and on Day 1, we watched coverage well into the morning hours. News sources just couldn’t get information quickly enough. Nor could we.
Our country was under attack. We wondered if the U.S. could expect additional attacks — when? Where?
I believe, like many people, I was stunned by the attacks and frightened for our country.