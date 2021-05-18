Why she’s Coach of the Year:
The sixth-year Panthers leader oversaw the team’s third consecutive Sangamon Valley Conference championship, which was acquired with an unblemished 12-0 record versus league foes. PBL dropped just six sets all season and defeated 14-win Champaign Central in one of its final matches.
Season highlights: “Playing with eight seniors, that was a highlight. That was the biggest senior class we’ve had, and they managed to raise the bar and set new and higher expectations. Our matches against St. Teresa, Unity, Champaign Central, those were very fun, high-level matches. We competed really well. And then coming away with the SVC championship for the third time. Josh Landon at Cissna Park and Krista Pufahl with Watseka, they always produce good athletes. We always look forward to playing our matches against them. We always know it’s going to be high intensity. But we just had such a talented group this year, and as you can tell, I’ve had them on my team for the past three years. They were able to help us be successful.”
A sporting event she needs tickets to see is ...
Any game in which the Chicago White Sox are playing. They’re my favorite baseball team and we’re in baseball season, so I follow them the most.
If she wasn’t a coach ...
If I were any good at science, I would attempt to be a forensicist. I like analyzing and solving crimes on TV.
Her favorite motivational tactic is ...
Playing time. Just using the bench as a motivator. We also occasionally throw in some 30-second drills, so conditioning.
Her favorite subject to study in school was ...
Outdoor education. It kind of plays off of physical education, but it’s a lot of hiking, biking, fishing — anything outdoors that you can be active in.
Her favorite athletes are ...
Jena Otec from Purdue — she’s their libero — and Nick Madrigal from the White Sox. He’s on the smaller side, and myself being a smaller athlete, I’m always rooting for them.
Her favorite TV show is ...
I can’t say I have a favorite, but I would say anything true crime related.
If she could choose any three people to have dinner with, they would be ...
Jon Krakauer — he’s an American writer and mountaineer, and he covers topics that have always interested me — Malala Yousafzai and Betty White.
What she enjoys most about coaching is ...
That every year is different and every year is going to bring new challenges. The rosters change each year, and sometimes just adding a new personality in can shake things up in a good way or in a bad way. I enjoy that challenge. I also have a ton of pride in my athletes when they do something in a game that we’ve been working on in practice. I have immense joy watching that happen.