CHICAGO — The 100 Club of Chicago announces the organization’s expansion initiative to deliver support and resources to the first responder community throughout the state of Illinois. For the past 55 years, the Club has provided assistance for the families of first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty and been strong advocates for the first responder community. As the organization proceeds with providing assistance throughout the state, the Club will continue to offer these services as well as many new programming initiatives, according to information from the organization.
The club will now offer assistance to all families in the State of Illinois who lose a loved one in the line of duty, ensuring that all families have access to resources and the support of the 100 Club community. The organization will also offer assistance to active duty first responders through training and support services.
Executive Director Jim Kaitschuk of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association (ISA) said, “The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is thrilled to see the expansion of these critical services to all of Illinois. The 100 Club of Illinois has been doing tremendous work and will now be able to reach that many more first responders across that State with these essential services. The ISA stands ready to assist them in this effort”.
Beginning in March of 2021, the 100 Club will provide new programming opportunities for 100 Club families, student scholars, and active duty first responders including: family assistance at the time of a line of duty death; family and first responder financial assistance at any time; scholar mentorship and training; 100 Club family events & resiliency programs; first responder wellness and resiliency programs; First Responder Advisory Council for support services; and statewide liaisons for community support.
ABOUT THE 100 CLUB OF ILLINOIS
Founded in 1966, the 100 Club of Illinois is an Illinois not-for-profit (501)©(3) charitable organization that provides resources, several forms of financial support, access to training, and moral support to both the families of first responders killed in the line of duty and active duty first responders throughout the state of Illinois. All sworn federal, state, county and local first responders stationed in Illinois are included.
