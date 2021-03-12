Brook Library Loaning Yard Tools and Games
BRROK, Ind. — As the weather warms up and residents start to emerge from their houses, the Brook Library staff is dusting off their yard tools and yard games! Available for free with the use of a library card, the library offers many types of outdoor equipment for both work and play as a part of its Library of Things – a collection that has amassed more than 70 items. A few examples of outdoor equipment available for loan:
- Electric Hedge Trimmer
- Loppers
- Weed Whip
- Leaf Blower
- Ladder
- Cordless Drill
- Pressure Washer
- Extension Cords
- Corn Hole set
- Volleyballs, Basketballs, Soccer balls, Footballs
- Giant Jenga
- Yardzee
- And more!
For more information on the Library of Things, residents are welcome to stop in the library or call 219-275-2471.
Free Trees for Kids
We are celebrating Earth Day this spring by participating in the 12th Annual Neighborhood Forest free tree program, whose aim is to provide free trees to kids every Earth Day. Since 2010, Neighborhood Forest has reached over 60,000 families and planted over 30,000 (mostly urban and residential) trees through the hands of children and parents across North America. We are excited to be participating in this wonderful program that teaches kids stewardship through the magic and wonder of planting and watching trees grow. Please fill out the following online registration form by March 21st and receive a free tree (6-12 inches in size) during Earth Week (April 22-30). Trees will be delivered to us and we will arrange to get the trees in the hands of your children on or around Earth Day (April 22nd). Planting instructions and species information will be emailed a few days prior to the trees arriving. Register to receive a free tree for Earth Day to plant with your child: www.neighborhoodforest.org/school-search/
Advancing to Phase 4
March 17th, 2020 marked the first day of the COVID-19 shutdown at the Brook Library, Nearly a year to the day, on March 15, 2021, the library will be advancing to Phase 4 of their phased reopening plan. Phase 4 lifts most indoor restrictions, including occupancy and visit time limits, and will see the building open for regularly scheduled Saturday hours of 9:00-1:00 beginning Saturday, March 20th.
Phase 4 will still require masks for entry as well as social distancing procedures. Items will be quarantined for 24 hours, and no in-house programming will be available, but staff is busy planning some outdoor events for the month of April. Take and Make kits will continue to be available, and curbside service will still be offered.
Storytime with Miss Marilyn
Storytime with Miss Marilyn continues each week via our new Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/storytimewithmissmarilyn
Join Miss Marilyn for books, games and more! A new story time video is posted to our Facebook group each week for families to easily play at their convenience. Each story time is supplemented with a free Take and Make kit that can be picked up from the library. Videos are only posted for a short amount of time, so be sure to check back each week!
Spring Décor Take and Make Adults and teens ages 15 and up can pick up a Take and Make kit filled with supplies to craft a cute wooden sign featuring a robin’s egg sitting in a moss covered nest. As crafters create their project, they will learn how to use the crafting medium Mod Podge through supplied informational flyers. This fun decoupage technique can be used in all sorts of projects, and is a handy skill to have! Kits contain all needed supplies and are free of charge.
Monthly Drawings
Branch out your reading list this March! Non-fiction is a fun and exciting, yet often overlooked collection that offers engaging reading on everything from popular celebrities to cooking, gardening to organization, politics to self-help, and much more. Adults and teens that check out any non-fiction item will have their name entered into our March drawing for a chance to win the monthly prize.
Non-fiction isn’t just for adults. Fictional tales are fun, but so are facts. Children can also check out non-fiction items to earn their entries. Congratulations to Susie J. and Kali C. for winning our February drawing!