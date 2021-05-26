Newly-elected and re-elected Watseka officials were sworn in May 25 at the regular city council meeting.
City attorney Joe Cainkar administered the oath of office to each official.
Taking the oath of office were Mayor John Allhands, Clerk Amanda Hibbs, Alderwoman Monna Ulfers, Alderman Brandon Barragree and Alderman Dennis Cahoe. All were re-elected to those offices in the April election.
Also taking the oath of office were newly-elected Alderwoman Jenny Musk and Treasurer Marcia Craft.
There has been some question about why the city officials are not seated sooner after the election.
In past meetings it was noted the city ordinances regarding elections designate when the officials are seated.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved Ordinance 2612, which amends those designations.
Cainkar said, “The state statute says unless you otherwise provide for the date of swearing in in your city code that the term of office for newly elected officers begins in the first regular or special meeting following the certification of the election.
“But your city code had it at 9 o-clock on the third Monday in May, which I think previously corresponded with when you had city council meetings.
“This change is to the default of what the state statute is, which is the first regular or special meeting following the certification.”
“So it will be in April?” Alderman Darrin Rushbrook said.
Cainkar said it could be in April as long as the certification of the election has been done. There are times, he said, when certification can take longer if a specific race is close or other special circumstances arise.
The ordinance was approved 8-0 and will take effect going forward for seating elected officials.