MOROCCO — An unconventional triathlon is scheduled for May 15 at Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife. Called the Mud Slug, the triathlon is being organized by the Newton County Park Board and consists of paddling 1 mile in JC Murphy Lake, cycling 20 miles on paved roads around the DNR property, and finishes with a 10 mile run on Willow Slough’s trails.
Gus Nyberg, president of the Park Board, said the triathlon will accomplish many goals for the board; hosting a recreational activity, partnering with area organizations, and promoting work done to the trails at Willow Slough through a partnership of the Fish and Wildlife property and the county board.
“(We) wanted to host an event that brought attention to the new trail system and the diversity of our natural open space. A triathlon provides an opportunity to show off JC Murphy lake, the best bluegill lake in the Midwest, our rural roads with savanna, prairie, bison and farmlands, as well as the newly opened 10-mile hiking trail at Willow Slough.”
The 10-mile hiking trail is 1 of 5 trails the Slough has recently revitalized. Mike Schoof, Property Manager at Willow Slough, said the trails will highlight the unique habitat at the Slough and conservation projects.
“There will be five marked trails ranging in distance of ¾ mile up to 10 miles in length,” said Schoof. “These trails will be great for people of all ages because the terrain they cover is relatively easy walking.”
He added the trails are also intended to diversify the types and number of visitors that frequent Willow Slough.
“We hope that these trails help to bring more people to the property and connect them with nature.”
The board has organized runs and cycling events in the past but never something quite like this, said Sara DeYoung, event coordinator for the Park Board.
“It’s more of a challenge because with three different activities, the event is longer than what we have typically done,” DeYoung said. “Also, a traditional triathlon has swimming but we opted for paddling, as this lends itself better to the Fish and Wildlife Property. That combined with a trail run is why we’ve deemed this an “unconventional” triathlon.
She said the event is really geared toward people who might not have ever done a triathlon before and those who have done similar events but want a change of pace. She added that the triathlon will not have an official timer. A time clock will be displayed and there will be only one first place prize.
“The first place prize is a bit farcical, but for an unconventional race, we wanted an unconventional prize,” added DeYoung
The prize is a taxidermy squirrel in canoe.
“And there is only one,” said DeYoung.
Registration for the Mud Slug Triathlon May 15 at Willow Slough is now open. Forms can be found on the Park Board website, www.newtoncountyparkboard.com.