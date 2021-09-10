LAFAYETTE — A seven-story, 180-room hotel that has been in the works for the last five years opened its rooms to guests Sept. 9.
Drury Inn and Suites, which has been in development since 2017, officially opened its rooms to guests Thursday at its facility in the 4100 block of South Street, about two blocks west of Interstate 65’s Exit 172.
“We look forward to continuing our award-winning culture of service at our newest hotel in Lafayette, and we are delighted to be part of the vibrant Greater Lafayette community,” said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels.
The Lafayette hotel is the company’s sixth location in Indiana. Drury also has two locations each in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, and one location in Evansville.
The private preview and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday morning with Drury leadership and staff, along with local business and community leaders.
The $15 million hotel currently sits upon for the former site of the Knights Inn, which first had to be razed and cleared to make way for Drury.
Talks started in 2016 between the City of Lafayette and Drury Hotels to bring their hotel to the area. They came to an agreement in 2017. Site prep started in 2018 with construction starting in 2019. Construction was delayed for several months in 2020 due to the COVID-19 health emergency. Work on the hotel finished in late July 2021 and a "soft opening" happened last month.
The hotel is expected to employ 35 people and feature an indoor/outdoor pool, hot tub, Wi-Fi coverage and 24-hour business and workout facilities.
“We are so excited to welcome the Drury Hotels Company with their award-winning hospitality to Lafayette,” states Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski. “The City worked very close with the Drury executive team to make this hotel possible that offers excellent guest services and a great value. Visitors to Lafayette will be very pleased with the accommodations that are provided at this new hotel.”
The Lafayette hotel opening comes on the heels of Drury’s record-breaking 16th consecutive guest-satisfaction award in the J.D. Power travel and hospitality category.
Drury Hotels Co. is a St. Louis-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 140 hotels in 26 states.