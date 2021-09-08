EASY FICTION
A Friendship Problem, by Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen
Twins vs. Triplets: Back to School Blitz, by Jennifer Torres
JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY
Who is Tom Brady?, by James Buckley Jr.
JUVENILE DVD
Joey & Ella: A Kangaroo Adventure
Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure
JUVENILE FICTION
The Ten Plagues, by Matt Koceich
Autumn with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell
Christmas Comes to Sunflower, by Sarah Maxwell
Finding Change, by Sarah Maxwell
Learning Lessons, by Sarah Maxwell
Spring with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell
Spring Days with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell
A Summer with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell
Sunflower’s Christmas Miracle, by Sarah Maxwell
The Monster in the Hollows, by Andrew Peterson
The First Fowler, by S.D. Smith
Monster of Farallon Islands, by Lane Walker
The River King, by Lane Walker
JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL
Blue, Barry & Pancakes: Escape from Balloonia, by Dan Abdo
Friends Do Not Eat Friends, by Jill Esbaum
Friends Forever, by Shannon Hale
Truly Tyler, by Terri Libenson
Clash, by Kayla Miller
The S.Q.U.I.D. Squad: Legend of Coral Caves, by Megan Miller
Minecraft, by Sfé R. Monster
Even Fairies Bake Mistakes, by Elizabeth Pagel-Hogan
Grumpy Unicorn Saves the World, by Joey Spiotto
All Ketchup, No Mustard!, by Jason Tharp
JUVENILE NON-FICTION
National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022
It’s a Numbers Game!: Baseball: The Math Behind the Perfect Pitch, The Game-Winning Grand Slam, and So Much More, by James Buckley Jr.
Gymnastics, by Sarah Wessner Flynn
FACTopia!: Follow the Trail of 400 Facts, by Kate Hale
Atlas of Record-Breaking Adventures: A Collection of the Biggest, Fastest, Longest, Hottest, Toughest, Tallest and Most Deadly Things from Around the World, by Emily Hawkins
September 11, by Libby Romero
The Atlas of Amazing Birds, by Matt Sewell
Cats and Kittens, by Sarah Snashall
Busy Spring: Nature Wakes Up, by Sean Taylor
PICTURE BOOK
Cranky Right Now, by Julie Berry
How to Spot a Best Friend, by Bea Birdsong
Pig the Monster, by Aaron Blabey
Dogs at Work: Good Dogs. Real Jobs., by Margaret Cardillo
The Very Quiet Cricket, by Eric Carle
The Cat Wants Cuddles, by P. Crumble
Blueberry Cake, by Sarah Dillard
Nook, by Sally Anne Garland
The Froggies Do Not Want To Sleep, by Adam Gustavson
The Good, The Bad, and the Spooky, by Jory John
Bloop, by Tara Lazar
The More the Merrier, by David Martin
I Had Ten Hats, by David McPhail
Dakota Crumb: Tiny Treasure Hunter, by Jamie Michalak
Dino-Gro, by Matthew Myers
The Singer and the Scientist, by Lisa Rose
Let’s Pop, Pop, Popcorn!, by Cynthia Schumerth
The Little Monkey Who Wouldn’t Sleep, by Mag Takac
How to Catch a Unicorn, by Adam Wallace
Elephants Do Not Belong in Trees (Or Do They?), by Russ Willms
The Night Baafore the First Day of School, by Dawn Young