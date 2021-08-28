NEW CARLISLE — Twin Lakes took it on the chin Friday night in suffering its first loss of the season, 52-3, at New Prairie.
Colin Seymour accounted for the Indians’ only scoring, booting a 38-yard field goal.
Jaden Franceschina had a rough night behind center for Twin Lakes, completing 7 of 27 passes for 54 yards.
Jacob Oliver led the Indians’ ground assault with 32 yards on 14 carries. Kayvion Jackson had 10 yards on three carries.
Oliver also grabbed four passes for 18 yards. Blayze Woods has two catches for 16 yards and Jackson had one catch for 13 yards.
Ethan Bowsman led the defense with 16 tackles while Kaedon Dishon had 13 stops.
Twins Lakes (1-1) will travel to Tipton, a 41-0 winner over Elwood, next Friday night.