At the recent installation of the Rev. Michael Ruhlig at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Woodworth were: back row, left to right: Alex McNally, Faith Lutheran Church, Watseka, Lector; Tim Hahn, Trinity Lutheran Church, Cissna Park & St. John's Lutheran Church, Ash Grove, also Iroquois Circuit Visitor, Liturgist; middle row, left to right: Mark Miller, CID-LCMS District President, Springfield, Installer; Kent Tibben, Trinity Lutheran Church, Danville, Preacher; front row, left to right: Aaron Upoff, Calvary Lutheran Church, Watseka; Michael Ruhlig, St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School, Woodworth; Rick Milas, retired, formally University Lutheran Church, Champaign; and Doug Minton, Our Savior Lutheran Church, MIlford.