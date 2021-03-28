St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Woodworth, Illinois, is pleased to announce the Rev. Michael Ruhlig has accepted the call to be its pastor, according to information from the church.
Pastor Ruhlig grew up in Iowa and Michigan, and graduated from Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1995. While in college he assisted a circuit of churches in planting a new congregation in Osceola, Wisconsin, and did an internship in Versailles, Missouri, helping mother and daughter congregations grow after the new church plant. Pastor Ruhlig has served congregations in Nebraska, Texas, and Illinois. He has two sons, Jonathan and Bradley.