Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 55F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 55F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.