(Photo provided by Verility)

Liane Hart, CEO and co-founder of Verility LLC, and Jeff Muegge, research manager at Blue River Research Services in Carthage, Indiana, review results from a semen analysis sample on the Fertile-Eyez technology platform before artificial insemination of a sow. Verility, a woman-owned, high-tech startup, is commercializing technology that provides rapid, low-cost and accurate assessment of livestock semen and ovulation samples.