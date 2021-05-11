INDIANAPOLIS — Legislation supported by State Rep. Douglas Gutwein (R-Francesville) protecting Hoosiers’ right to gather for religious worship services during future public emergencies is now law.
During the early months of the pandemic, in-person religious services were prohibited, which Gutwein said cut constituents off from critical services and connections. Senate Enrolled Act 263 prohibits the state or other government bodies from restricting the right to worship in-person, classifying religious gatherings as essential.
Gutwein said other religious activities like food pantries, daycare or school services can also not be more restricted than other essential services.
“All of us have the right to religious freedom, and that freedom cannot be hampered, even during public emergencies,” Gutwein said. “Shutting down in-person services during the pandemic hurt a lot of Hoosiers who rely on their church family or their charitable services, so I supported this legislation to ensure it doesn’t happen again in the future.”
Americans’ mental health in 2020 was worse than at any point in the last two decades, according to an annual Gallup poll. Frequent church attendees showed the least change in their mental health ratings, which Gutwein said is a strong sign that religious institutions are vital to society.
Senate Enrolled Act 263 is effective July 1, 2021. Visit iga.in.gov for more information.