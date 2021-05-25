KENTLAND, Ind. — Tapping her way to the opening of her studio, Joni Landry in Kentland, Ind. couldn’t be any more thrilled to start dancing with her future students. Just Dance Studio is a recently founded dance company, teaching the art forms of tap and ballet to young students eager to learn how to dance.
Landry started working on Just Dance in January, and short of a few small renovations, she is ready to open to eager feet. When Landry was a child, she looked up to her dance teachers and saw dance as a form of self-expression and a fun activity that was like no other. Because of this, Landry wanted to create Just Dance Studio, forming a “safe space” for kids in the community, just as her teachers did when she was younger. Just Dance Studio is offering both workshops and summer classes, in which ages 2 and up can sign up for her summer workshops. The summer workshops include learning the basics of tap and ballet, alongside getting a chance to see if dance is the right activity for your child.
If your child ends up loving the summer workshop, they can move on to taking classes! Inside the classes, the students will learn more intricate moves, eventually learning choreography, and memorizing a dance for an end of the year recital.
Registration for classes starts in July. The first fee is $25, which includes the first month of classes, two pairs of shoes, and their outfit. From there, the fee is $100 a month to continue classes.
Landry has been asked about Mommy and Me classes, and it is something that she is considering, so stay tuned for more fun class opportunities! She is eager to meet all the smiling faces, teach a few dance moves, and most importantly have fun!
Just Dance Studio is located at 124 N 3rd St.