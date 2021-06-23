AUDIOBOOK
Sooley, by John Grisham
The Russian Cage, by Charlaine Harris
The Last Straw, by Sharon Sala
DVD
American Skin
Angel Has Fallen
Blue Bloods, The First Season
Blue Bloods, The Second Season
Criminal Minds, The Third Season
Criminal Minds, The Eighth Season
The Father
Hero Dog
Judas and the Black Messiah
Land
The Little Things
London Has Fallen
The Marksman
The Mauritanian
Minari
Outlander, Season One, Volume Two
Son of the South
FICTION
In League with Sherlock Holmes, by Laurie R. King
Murder in the Cookbook Nook, by Ellery Adams
The Newcomer, by Mary Kay Andrews
Turn a Blind Eye, by Jeffrey Archer
The Garden of Forgotten Wishes, by Trisha Ashley
Rule of Wolves, by Leigh Bardugo
Aftermath, by Terri Blackstock
A Life Without Regrets, by Marci Bolden
The Paris Apartment, by Kelly Bowen
The Third to Die, by Allison Brennan
The Pistoleros, by Bill Brooks
Hummingbird Lane, by Carolyn Brown
The Blended Quilt, by Wanda W. Brunstetter
All Consuming, by Jaci Burton
Bone Rattle, by Marc Cameron
The Devil’s Hand, by Jack Carr
The Jam and Jelly Nook, by Amy Clipston
Three Missing Days, by Colleen Coble
Call Me Elizabeth Lark, by Melissa Colasanti
Real, Not Perfect, by Stephanie Coleman
Finlay Donovan is Killing It, by Elle Cosimano
This Close to Okay, by Leesa
The Saboteurs, by Clive Cussler
Searching for Normal, by C.J. Darlington
The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave
The Final Twist, by Jeffery Deaver
The Incredible Winston Browne, by Sean Dietrich
The Curator’s Daughter, by Melanie Dobson
Wrong Alibi, by Christina Dodd
State of Affairs, by Marie Force
Hooked on You, by Kathleen Fuller
The Echo Wife, by Sarah Gailey
The Unforgiven, by Heather Graham
An Amish Surprise, by Shelley Shepard Gray
Things We Didn’t Say, by Amy Lynn Green
Sooley, by John Grisham
The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah
Magic Hour, by Kristin Hannah
Cherished, by Helen Hardt
The Funny Thing About Norman Foreman, by Julietta Henderson
Near the Bone, by Christina Henry
People We Meet on Vacation, by Emily Henry
The Good Sister, by Sally Hepworth
The Girls of Victory Street, by Pam Howes
Smoke, by Joe Ide
The Delivery of Décor, by Liz Isaacson
Follow Your Heart, by Brenda Jackson
The Kindest Lie, by Nancy Johnson
Miss Benson’s Beetle, by Rachel Joyce
Later, by Stephen King
Local Woman Missing, by Mary Kubica
How Lucky, by Will Leitch
The Stone Wall, by Beverly Lewis
When the Stars Go Dark, by Paula McLain
The Summer of Lost and Found, by Mary Alice Monroe
21st Birthday, by James Patterson
Just One Night, by Carly Phillips
The Lake, by Natasha Preston
Forever in Cape May, by Jennifer Probst
In an Instant, by Suzanne Redfearn
Legacy, by Nora Roberts
The Berlin Girl, by Mandy Robotham
The First to Lie, by Hank Phillippi Ryan
The Clover Girls, by Viola Shipman
Meet Me in Another Life, by Catriona Silvey
Finding Elodie, by Susan Stoker
Every Vow You Break, by Peter Swanson
Second First Impressions, by Sally Thorne
Let It Be Me, by Becky Wade
Is It Any Wonder, by Courtney Walsh
Not Pretending Anymore, by Penelope Ward
That Summer, by Jennifer Weiner
Project Hail Mary, by Andy Weir
The Last Night in London, by Karen White
The Nature of a Lady, by Roseanna M. White
The Dictionary of Lost Words, by Pip Williams
Jackpot, by Stuart Woods
NON-FICTION
Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-first Century, by Jessica Bruder
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us, by Michaeleen
Doucleff
Girl Decoded: A Scientist’s Quest to Reclaim our Humanity, by Rana El Kaliouby
Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America, by Bill O’Reilly
Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World, by Andrea Pitzer
Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times, by David S. Reynolds
Grace & Steel: Dorothy, Barbara, Laura and the Women of the Bush Dynasty, by J.
Randy Taraborrelli
YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL
Injustice: Gods Among Us, Year One, by Tom Taylor
Injustice: Gods Among Us, Year Two, by Tom Taylor
Injustice: Gods Among Us, Year Three, by Tom Taylor