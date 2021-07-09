Listen to this article

EASY FICTION

Goldilocks and the Three Bears, by Eric Braun

Lucky Luke’s Hunting Adventures Series, by Kevin Lovegreen

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls Series, by M.J. Thomas

GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION

Clifford’s Loose Tooth, by Wendy Cheyette Lewison

JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY

Who was A.A. Milne?, by Sarah Fabiny

Who is Neil deGrasse Tyson?, by Pam Pollack

JUVENILE FICTION

The Elk Hunt, by S.J. Dahlstrom

Billy Miller Makes a Wish, by Kevin Henkes

Flying Blind, by Frank E. Peretti

The Adventure is Now, by Jess Redman

Ice Cream Queen, by Coco Simon

Ready to Roll!, by Coco Simon

Too Many Toppings!, by Coco Simon

Riding Lessons, by Jane Smiley

The Black Star of Kingston, by S.D. Smith

The Green Ember Series, by S.D. Smith

The Last Archer, by S.D. Smith

The Wreck and Rise of Whitson Mariner, by S.D. Smith

The Chance to Fly, by Ali Stroker

A Pinch of Magic, by Kiki Thorpe

Hometown Hunters Series, by Lane Walker

JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL

Wicked Epic Adventures, by Will Henry

Hilda and the Black Hound, by Luke Pearson

Hilda and the Midnight Giant, by Luke Pearson

Hilda and the Stone Forest, by Luke Pearson

Hilda and the Troll, by Luke Pearson

Burt the Beetle Doesn’t Bite, by Ashley Spires

JUVENILE NON-FICTION

Life Cycles: Everything From Start to Finish

Bulldozers, by Chris Bowman

Dangerous Teeth: Moray Eel Attack, by James Buckley, Jr.

Floating Misery!: Portugese Man-of-War Attack, by James Buckley, Jr.

Killer Tentacles!: Box Jellyfish Attack, by James Buckley, Jr.

Needles of Pain!: Stonefish Attack, by James Buckley, Jr.

The Shredder!: Shark Attack, by James Buckley, Jr.

Small But Deadly!: Blue-Ringed Octopus Attack, by James Buckley, Jr.

101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff, by Dude Perfect

The Mysteries of the Universe, by Will Gater

Minecraft Bite-Sized Builds: Over 20 Exciting Mini-Projects, by Thomas McBrien

My Tiny Life by Ruby T. Hummingbird, by Paul Meisel

Giant Pandas, by Kari Schuetz

Biblioburro, by Jeanette Winter

Alligators, by Derek Zobel

JUVENILE SPANISH

El Gusto Del Mercado Mexicano, by Nancy Tabor

PICTURE BOOK

Thoughts are Air, by Michael Arndt

Sam and Dave Dig a Hole, by Mac Barnett

Handa’s Hen, by Eileen Brown

What Happened to You?, by James Catchpole

Hello World!, by Kelly Corrigan

The Pout-Pout Fish and the Mad, Mad Day, by Deborah Diesen

We Walk Through the Forest, by Lisa Ferland

A Hundred Billion Trillion Stars, by Seth Fishman

Nobody Hugs a Cactus, by Carter Goodrich

Chrysanthemum, by Kevin Henkes

That’s What Dinosaurs Do, by Jory John

Fishing With Dad, by Kevin Lovegreen

Hidden Treasure, by Elly MacKay

Hello, Rain!, by Kyo Maclear

Zonia’s Rain Forest, by Juana Martinez-Neal

A Garden to Save the Birds, by Wendy McClure

Oh Look, A Cake!, by J.C. McKee

The Boy Who Loved Everyone, by Jane Porter

Jero’s Journey: Finding Hope in Autism, by Jeremiah Robertson

I’m a Hare, so There!, by Julie Rowan-Zoch

The Chickadees and the Moon Above, by Sara Simon

Peace Train, by Cat Stevens

Duck Duck Moose, by Mary Sullivan

I Love You as Big as a Rainbow, by Joan Summers

What the Road Said, by Cleo Wade

Chick Little and the Big Bad Wolf, by Sam Wedelich

Maybe, by Kobi Yamada

