KENTLAND — June was a busy month for the South Newton school board and administrators.
Elementary principal Amber DeYoung happily reported that her building is fully staffed.
Doug Nelson will be the new assistant principal at South Newton Elementary. A graduate of Ball State and a former special education teacher, Nelson possesses the leadership skills and abilities needed to thrive as the assistant principal.
Other new additions to the elementary staff are Jennifer McDermitt, Jessica Loman and South Newton alumni and Lilly Scholar recipient Rebecca Bryant.
DeYoung said she’s excited about the new hires and recognizes that this is the beginning of turnovers for many of the elementary family of teachers.
Dana Leonard and Mark Mayhew announced their retirements earlier in the spring. At the June meeting, the board approved the retirement of another longtime elementary teacher, Janice Skinner.
Both DeYoung and Hall expressed their appreciation for the dedication of their staff and wish all retirees the best.
At the middle school, principal Tansey Mulligan reported on their summer school success with a record number of students with perfect attendance.
“After the challenging year we experienced, those 20 days of instruction by our summer school teachers merit great big honor badges for dedication,” Mulligan said.
She also detailed a grant received by the counselors at the three schools for gauging social and emotional well-being among the students. The program, Panorama, is designed to support students with academic and social achievements.
Several FFA students reported on their accomplishments at the recent state convention held in-person at the state fairgrounds.
Logan Fausset, chapter president, announced that South Newton made the top 10 in the state for donor income thanks to the generosity of the community.
Six students earned Hoosier Degrees, which is the highest honor in the state FFA association. Recipients were Logan Fausset, Alex Kindig, Andrew Kindig, Logan Shanley, Ashanti Snodgrass and Haley Stone.
Hayden Davidson spoke next about his Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) in which he placed fourth overall in the state. Liberty Cragun joined remotely and talked about her second-place finish in discovery extemporaneous speaking.
Stephanie Berenda won two state contests – freshman creed and extemporaneous speaking. Two other first-place winners were Ian Wernert and Justin Wood with their demonstration on drone safety and operations.
Hall congratulated all of the students and looks to July as recuperation for school personnel and participants.
When the topic of next year came up, Hall said, “I want a year that’s as close to normal as possible.”
Although much of the requirements for next year are dictated from the state, Hall would like to see more local control for the 2021-2022 school year.