A second garbage tote has been distributed to all Watseka residents free of charge.
The totes were distributed by Republic Services recently.
Watseka administrative Assistant Cathy Molck said those who have broken totes are asked to leave them at the curb for pickup.
While many residents have had just one tote, some residents had requested and were using two.
Those who do not want two totes can also leave one out to be picked up. Molck said the garbage service asks that people give them time to get around to everyone and take the extra totes away.
She said, too, that while the second tote is now free, those who have three totes will be charged for the third one. That charge is $6 extra.
Molck also noted that Republic Services and Allied Waste are the same company. No matter what the tote says on it, the company is Republic Services.
The company provided some information to ensure that waste is collected and old totes are collected.
“On your scheduled day of service, place your trash cart at the curb no later than 6 a.m. Position your cart no further than 3 feet away from the road with the handle facing toward your residence. Position your cart 3 feet away from any obstacles, such as a mailbox or a light pole.
“Place broken carts at curb to be picked up. Residents are allowed two carts per home. Please leave addition carts at the curb for pickup. If you wish to have an additional 3rd cart there is a $6 fee. Please call the city office to set this service up. Republic will be working the next couple weeks collecting extra carts and damaged carts.”