A new business recently opened in downtown Hoopeston.
Stay Awhile Home Decor is located at 222 E. Main St. in Hoopeston.
Gabby Carter and Bailey Crose spent about month setting up the shop after redecorating their own home.
Carter said they inspired to open the business after everyone loved how they had decorated their home.
“We just decided to help everyone else,” Carter said.
Asked what inspired her interest in décor, Carter said setting up their house was really got her interested in it.
“We were redoing the house and I just kind of fell in love with it,” she said. “It was a hobby I didn’t know I liked until I started doing it.”
“I think the biggest thing is that we both graduated from Hoopeston Area High School and we really wanted to give back to the community.”
Carter and Crose said Stay Awhile offers a variety of items for customers including a wide-selection of signs, table pieces and other home décor items.
Carter’s grandmother, Jeanette Andre, is also doing flower arrangements through the shop.
Carter said they also host several vendors from around the area.
“We wanted it to be very community-based and get everyone involved in the store,” she said.
Carter said they currently have 13 vendors with more to come.
Carter and Crose said the feedback from the community has been very positive.
“Everybody’s excited to have something new in town,” Crose said.
Carter said they plan on expanding their service and selection to include pet supplies and will offer a line of kids items. Crose also plans on offering woodworking pieces through the shop.
Stay Awhile Home Decor store hours are: closed Monday-Tuesday, Wednesday 9 a.m.5 p.m.; Thursday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m.
To learn more about the business visit their Facebook page or https://www.stayawhilehomedecor.com.