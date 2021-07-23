A new door may not seem very important to the world at large, but it is a special door. It is a vintage door newly placed at the front of the beloved Parr Post Office originally located in downtown Parr.
The post office structure is a recycled dog kennel moved and made into the 1938 Parr Post Office and owned by Vera and Rack Randolph. The original door was like this one with glass in the upper part. The original front door, where Vera Randolph served as Postmaster, had been replaced by a metal door after it was moved to the Fairgrounds in 1969.
This front door is a sign of the things to come. Vera was the postmaster of this structure from its beginning in 1938 until it was closed in 1968.
The family members of Vera Randolph have been instrumental in the restoration of the building whose foundation had suffered from rot and water damage. One family member is Vera Randolph’s daughter-in-law, Mildred Randolph Young, who was married to Vera’s only son, Joseph “Joe” Randolph who died in 1971.
Also helping with this project are Tyke Randolph, Vera’s grandson; Joe Cate, Vera’s great-grandson; with Kim DeWees orchestrating the redo since it began in 2018.
Vera Randolph and the Parr Post Office was a center of activity in the once bustling community. The actual Corbin Postal Unit that has been housed in this Parr building for its duration, was originally in the Randolph Grocery Store and in another store prior to that at the turn of last century.
Vera was well known for giving children candy after school if they were behaved. Vera took folding chairs for visitors inside and outside on the front steps depending on the weather. A heater warmed her as she worked behind the tall oak postal unit. Rick Brunton remembers that heater. Vera and her husband Rack lived next door until they retired to a nearby farm.
When the walls and floors inside the Parr Post Office are stained and finished and the postal unit in placed in its original location, the walls will display many treasured artifacts from this post office history.
Revel Designers, Kelly Maienbrook and Jessie Flagle, collected the items and had their copies framed. The original items are in the Jasper County Historical Society’s safe. The key item is Vera’s official appointment as Parr Postmaster by the United States Postmaster General, James A. Farley, 1933 to 1940.
Other items are many Wanted posters from the old Parr Post Office wall, a copy of the linoleum used on the floor, the Post Office picture presented to Vera by the Brunton family, a history Vera kept, and an Indianapolis Star magazine news story about this tiny post office. This allegedly was one of the smallest post offices in the United States.
The Parr Post Office will not be open this summer for visitors until all of the details are completed to take its visitors back into a time 55 to 85 years ago.
Please visit the Pioneer Village, where you can see the Quick/Walter/Hall Log Cabin, the Rosebud School, and the Parr Post Office.
Visit the Jasper County Historical Society’s Museum at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street in Rensselaer to have help with genealogy, see a Milroy Collection, and more. The museum is open on the first and third Saturdays each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment at jchsmuseum@gmail.com.