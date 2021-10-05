EASY FICTION
Judy Moody in a Monday Mood, by Megan McDonald
The Sea Unicorn, by Coral Ripley
The Case of the Cursed Crop, by Michael Anthony Steele
GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION
The Berenstain Bears: Too Much Noise!, by Mike Berenstain
Making New Friends, by Kim Dean
Eva’s New Pet, by Rebecca Elliott
Pinkalicious: Treasuretastic, by Victoria Kann
Frankie and the Dragon, by Arie Kaplan
Hello Ninja: Goodbye Tooth!, by N.D. Wilson
Hello Ninja: Hello Stage Fright, by N.D. Wilson
JUVENILE DVD
Luca
Peter Rabbit 2
Spirit Untamed
JUVENILE FICTION
A True Home, by K. George
Every Home Needs an Elephant, by Jane Heinrichs
Football Fraud, by Jake Maddox
Lucky Soccer Save, by Jake Maddox
North! Or Be Eaten, by Andrew Peterson
Ghost of a Chance, by Susan Maupin Schmid
The Starlight Slippers, by Susan Maupin Schmid
Donut Goals, by Coco Simon
Saddles & Secrets, by Jane Smiley
Taking the Reins, by Jane Smiley
The Galveston Hurricane, 1900, by Lauren Tarshis
Egg Marks the Spot, by Amy Timberlake
The Ice Queen, by Lane Walker
JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL
Friendbots: Blink and Block Bug Each Other, by Vicky Fang
Big Nate: Aloha!, by Peirce Lincoln
Big Nate: Top Dog, by Lincoln Peirce
The Wolf in Unicorn’s Clothing, by Katie Schenkel
JUVENILE NON-FICTION
Math Maker Lab: 27 Super-Cool Projects
Amazing Rivers, by Julie Vosburgh Agnone
Weird But True Ocean, by Julie Beer
The Ultimate Unofficial Encyclopedia for Minecrafters, by Megan Miller
50 Adventures in the 50 States, by Kate Siber
The Encyclopedia of Unbelievable Facts, by Jane Wilsher
What is Black Lives Matter?, by Lakita Wilson
PICTURE BOOK
Pete The Cat’s Groovy Imagination, by Kimberly Dean
Gustavo, the Shy Ghost, by Flavia Z. Drago
Terrific!, by Sophie Gilmore
Change Sings, by Amanda Gorman
Norman Didn’t Do It! (Yes, He Did), by Ryan T. Higgins
T. Rexes Can’t Tie Their Shoes, by Anna Lazowski
Sock on the Loose, by Conor McGlauflin
Larry Gets Lost in the Library, by Eric Ode
Charlie Chooses, by Lou Peacock
Perfectly Norman, by Tom Percival
Stroller Coaster, by Matt Ringler
Q & U Call It Quits, by Stef Wade