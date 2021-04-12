Listen to this article

Easy Fiction

Snowy the Surprise Puppy, by Jenny Dale

Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

Royal Bake-Off

Dixie and the School Trip, by Grace Gilman

Diary of a Worm: Teacher’s Pet, by Lori Haskins Houran

Juvenile Biography

Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?, by Kiersten Anderson

Who is Ken Jennings?, by Kiersten Anderson

Song in a Rainstorm: The Story of Musical Prodigy Thomas “Blind Tom” Wiggins,

by Glenda Armand

Who was Levi Strauss?, by Ellen Labrecque

JDVD

The Croods: A New Age

The Little Prince

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob

The Secret Life of Pets

Juvenile Fiction

Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, by Jeff Kinney

Distress Signal, by Mary E. Lambert

Camp Time in California, by Mary Pope Osborne

Case File: Little Claws, by Eliot Schrefer

Juvenile Graphic Novel

Big Nate: In Your Face!, by Pierce Lincoln

Dog Man: Mothering Heights, by Dav Pilkey

Juvenile Non-Fiction

What was the Age of Exploration?, by Catherine Daly

What’s Inside a Flower?: And Other Questions About Science & Nature, by Rachel

Ignotofsky

Backhoes, by Amy McDonald

Flying High: The Story of Gymnastics Champion Simone Biles, by Michelle

Meadows

Colossal Cranes, by Tony Mitton

Remarkable Robots, by Tony Mitton

Picture Book

The Owl Who Asks Why, by Michelle Garcia Andersen

All of the Factors of Why I Love Tractors, by Davina Bell

Chick Chat, by Janie Bynum

A Night at the Farm: A Bedtime Party, by Chelsea Cates

Milo Imagines the World, by Matt de la Peña

Peter Easter Frog, by Erin Dealey

Oona, by Kelly DiPucchio

Sadie Sprocket Builds a Rocket, by Sue Fliess

Pirate Stew, by Neil Gaiman

Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, by Shannon Hale

Ambitious Girl, by Meena Harris

The Aquanaut, by Jill Heinerth

Spring Stinks, by Ryan T. Higgins

The Invisible String, by Patrice Karst

It Will be Okay: A Story of Empathy, Kindness, and Friendship, by Lisa Katenberger

Parents’ Day Surprise, by Anne Lamb

Road Trip!, by Steve Light

Ducks on the Road, by Anita Lobel

Shy Willow, by Cat Min

Out of Nowhere, by Chris Naylor-Ballesteros

How to Catch a Clover Thief, by Elise Parsley

Rectangle Time, by Pamela Paul

In the City, by Christopher Raschka

Watch Me: A Story of Immigration and Inspiration, by Doyin Richards

Love Tails, by Rob Sayegh, Jr.

Mel Fell, by Corey R. Tabor

Fatima’s Great Outdoors, by Ambreen Tariq

Looking for Smile, by Ellen Tarlow

There is a Rainbow, by Theresa Trinder

RoboBaby, by David Wiesner

