Easy Fiction
Snowy the Surprise Puppy, by Jenny Dale
Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
Royal Bake-Off
Dixie and the School Trip, by Grace Gilman
Diary of a Worm: Teacher’s Pet, by Lori Haskins Houran
Juvenile Biography
Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?, by Kiersten Anderson
Who is Ken Jennings?, by Kiersten Anderson
Song in a Rainstorm: The Story of Musical Prodigy Thomas “Blind Tom” Wiggins,
by Glenda Armand
Who was Levi Strauss?, by Ellen Labrecque
JDVD
The Croods: A New Age
The Little Prince
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob
The Secret Life of Pets
Juvenile Fiction
Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, by Jeff Kinney
Distress Signal, by Mary E. Lambert
Camp Time in California, by Mary Pope Osborne
Case File: Little Claws, by Eliot Schrefer
Juvenile Graphic Novel
Big Nate: In Your Face!, by Pierce Lincoln
Dog Man: Mothering Heights, by Dav Pilkey
Juvenile Non-Fiction
What was the Age of Exploration?, by Catherine Daly
What’s Inside a Flower?: And Other Questions About Science & Nature, by Rachel
Ignotofsky
Backhoes, by Amy McDonald
Flying High: The Story of Gymnastics Champion Simone Biles, by Michelle
Meadows
Colossal Cranes, by Tony Mitton
Remarkable Robots, by Tony Mitton
Picture Book
The Owl Who Asks Why, by Michelle Garcia Andersen
All of the Factors of Why I Love Tractors, by Davina Bell
Chick Chat, by Janie Bynum
A Night at the Farm: A Bedtime Party, by Chelsea Cates
Milo Imagines the World, by Matt de la Peña
Peter Easter Frog, by Erin Dealey
Oona, by Kelly DiPucchio
Sadie Sprocket Builds a Rocket, by Sue Fliess
Pirate Stew, by Neil Gaiman
Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, by Shannon Hale
Ambitious Girl, by Meena Harris
The Aquanaut, by Jill Heinerth
Spring Stinks, by Ryan T. Higgins
The Invisible String, by Patrice Karst
It Will be Okay: A Story of Empathy, Kindness, and Friendship, by Lisa Katenberger
Parents’ Day Surprise, by Anne Lamb
Road Trip!, by Steve Light
Ducks on the Road, by Anita Lobel
Shy Willow, by Cat Min
Out of Nowhere, by Chris Naylor-Ballesteros
How to Catch a Clover Thief, by Elise Parsley
Rectangle Time, by Pamela Paul
In the City, by Christopher Raschka
Watch Me: A Story of Immigration and Inspiration, by Doyin Richards
Love Tails, by Rob Sayegh, Jr.
Mel Fell, by Corey R. Tabor
Fatima’s Great Outdoors, by Ambreen Tariq
Looking for Smile, by Ellen Tarlow
There is a Rainbow, by Theresa Trinder
RoboBaby, by David Wiesner