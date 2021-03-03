Listen to this article

Easy Fiction

Kondo & Kezumi Reach Bell Bottom, by David Goodner

Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

A Ticket for Cricket, by Molly Coxe

I Want to Be a Teacher, by Laura Driscoll

Pinkalicious, Happy Birthday!, by Victoria Kann

Amelia Bedelia Steps Out, by Herman Parish

Juvenile Biography

Who was Walt Whitman?, by Kirsten Anderson

Who was Catherine the Great?, by Pam Pollack

Jump at the Sun, by Alicia Williams

Juvenile Fiction

Hilda and the Hidden People, by Stephen Davies

Juvenile Graphic Novel

Katie the Catsitter, by Colleen A. F. Venable

Juvenile Non-Fiction

The Little Prince: 75h Anniversary, by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

The Beak Book, by Robin Page

Climate Action: What Happened and What We Can Do, by Simon Seymour

Parenting

Exciting Sensory Bins for Curious Kids, by Mandisa Watts

Picture Book

Love: From Giraffes Can’t Dance, by Giles Andreae

What’s the Matter, Marlo?, by Andrew Arnold

Blanket: Journey to Extreme Coziness, by Loryn Brantz

Marsha is Magnetic, by Beth Ferry

Ella’s Night Lights, by Lucy Fleming

Big Rig Rescue!, by Chris Gall

Off to See the Sea, by Nikki Grimes

Please Don’t Read This Book, by Deanna Kizis

The Whole Hole Story, by Vivian McInerny

A Sled for Gabo, by Emma Otheguy

Trending Videos