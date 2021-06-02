DEMOTTE, Ind. — Eight new Crossroads CASA advocates—court-appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children were sworn in on June 1, 2021 by the Honorable John Potter and Honorable Jeryl Leach
Family and friends gathered at the Sandy Pines Pavilion in DeMotte to watch the volunteers take an oath promising to advocate for the best interest of the child.
The newly appointed CASA volunteers join 32 other dedicated community members who have been trained and are advocating for foster children in Jasper, Newton, and Benton County’s court system. As officers of the court, they ensure that the children’s needs are recognized and best interests are considered both in the courtroom and in the community.
“Our volunteers pledge to advocate for the child until the case is closed, and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home,” said Katie Hall, Director of the Crossroads CASA. “The advocate is a vital part of the child’s life during as they deal with the past trauma of abuse and neglect.”
“We have advocated for 86 children in 2021 within Jasper, Newton, and Benton Counties. We had a total of 183 cases of child abuse and neglect in Jasper, Newton, and Benton County in 2020.” stated Katie Hall. “There are no prerequisites for becoming a CASA volunteer other than being at least 21 years of age, clearing an extensive background screening and successfully completing 30 hours of training.
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer and the rewards that come along with serving as the voice of a child, please contact Crossroads CASA at (219) 866-0843 or katie.hall@co.jasper.in.us.
The Crossroads CASA is a member of the Indiana State CASA/GAL Network and the National CASA/GAL Association.