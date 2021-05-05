The newly-elected members of the Hoopeston City Council were sworn-in during Tuesday’s meeting at city hall.
Alderpersons Bob Porth, Kellie Ferrell, Joe Garrett, Kyle Richards and Lourdine Florek were all sworn-in at the start of the meeting.
Porth, Ferrell and Richards are new to the council while Garrett and Florek retained their existing seats.
Alderman Steve Eyrich was also sworn-in as Ward I alderman during the meeting.
Eyrich had previously been appointed to fill the vacancy in the Ward I. No one sought the position during the recent municipal election, so Mayor Bill Crusinberry opted to appoint Eyrich to fill the seat for the remainder of the two-year term.
As new members took their positions on the council, outgoing members of the council were honored for their years of service to the city.
Carl Ankenbrand was recognized for 18 years of service on the council while Bill Goodwine was honored for 29 years of service on the council.
After being recognized, Goodwine joked that after 29 years on the council he would now start a campaign for term limits.
Once the council was seated, Crusinberry informed the council members of the committee assignments.
In other business, the council approved the city’s wage ordinance and Florek announced that Kristi Hudson had been hired as the city’s swimming pool manager.
Alderman Jeff Wise announced that the street and alley department on planned purchasing an International dump truck with accrual funds for $117,078.
Crusinberry discussed a recent trip around the city he took with Central Illinois Land Bank officials to look at a variety of properties the land bank hopes to address.
He said the land bank has possession of four properties already and two more properties have been added to the list of priorities.
Crusinberry said these properties are the burned out mansion on East Honeywell and a house on the 200 block of East Washington.
Beyond these properties, Crusinberry said the representatives looked at several other properties around the city that they hope to address in the future.
Crusinberry also announced that there will be a parade for Hoopeston Area High School seniors at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown Hoopeston.
He said the parade was presented last year due to the pandemic preventing the students from having a normal graduation ceremony and proved popular so they are doing it again.
Crusinberry said the parade will take the normal National Sweetcorn Festival Grand Parade route down Main Street.