A Nevada man was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle/train accident at Woodland.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, Greg Brutlag, 54, Las Vegas, Nevada, was pronounced dead at the scene on 1200 North Road and CSX railroad crossing west of 2120 East Road, rural Woodland.
The accident happened at approximately 11:30 p.m.
According to the police reports, the initial investigation has indicated that the black GMC truck driven by Brutlag was westbound on 1200 North and went through the crossarm that was illuminated and across the crossing as a train was on the crossing and headed north.The Brutlag vehicle struck the side of the train and came to rest north of the crossing.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, Iroquois County coroner, Woodland Fire Department and Riverside EMS were dispatched.