INDIANAPOLIS – South Newton Senior High School student Leah Schriner is among this year's recipients of the state's Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica).
The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation supported by Negele, awards $7,500 annually to 200 high-achieving students who commit to teaching in the state for at least 5 years after graduating college.
"Meeting all the criteria to earn this scholarship is rigorous," Negele said. "We are fortunate to have motivated students like Leah aspire to be teachers to help educate the next generation of young Hoosiers."
According to Negele, only 200 students received scholarships out of more than 400 students who applied this year.
Those qualifying for the renewable scholarship totaling up to $30,000 must graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
To learn more and apply for the next round of scholarships opening in the fall, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher.