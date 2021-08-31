STATEHOUSE (Aug. 30, 2021) – Whether studying economics, telecommunications or history, State Reps. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) and Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) said in a news release that local college students and recent graduates can gain valuable hands-on work experience by interning with Indiana House Republicans at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
“Interning with Indiana House Republicans provides young Hoosiers a strong professional foundation for launching their careers,” Negele said. “There are various open positions that suit a number of majors, and I encourage students and recent graduates from across the state to apply.”
According to Morrison, internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy.
“Every legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly works on issues that affect every Hoosier in some capacity,” Morrison said. “Because we work on a wide variety of topics, interns from all backgrounds and majors are able to find a policy area that matches their interests.”
Interns will work at the Statehouse in Indianapolis for the duration of the 2022 legislative session, which kicks off in January and concludes mid-March. The paid, spring-semester positions are full time, Monday through Friday. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
Negele and Morrison said to visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship for more information and to apply before the Oct. 31 deadline.