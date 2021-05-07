Dear Editor,
During the Feb. 8 podcast on “This Week Inside Indiana Business," Cheri De Jong was interviewed to explain Natural Prairie Dairy’s purported use of “innovative technology” that is said to change the concentrated animal feeding operation’s (CAFO’s) waste to clean water and fertilizer.
Previously referred to as Trident technology, the Omniprocessor, and the Janicki Process, it now goes by name of “Varcor.”
This spring, dairy waste from the NPD CAFO was thickly spread, untreated on nearby farm fields causing an unbearable stench that smelled throughout the northwestern part of Newton County.
Our question is, if the promised “Varcor” system is really up and running, wouldn’t it eliminate the need to spread the CAFO’s raw waste and the need for NPD’s nine-acre waste lagoons?
Wasn’t the use of this new technology a condition the Newton County BZA imposed when it approved the CAFO back in March 2017? The BZA minutes confirm that NPD promised that this new technology would eliminate the need to spread raw manure on the ground.
In the podcast, Cheri De Jong mentions that it is their “goal” to use the NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) product in their farming operations, also mentioning they are running and producing those products at other sites. But is that really true? Is the Varcor system really up and running in Newton County?
An IDEM inspection report from Feb. 27, 2020, states otherwise — that the technology “is not operational” and “Final calibrations are underway." A more recent IDEM inspection report of March 23, 2021, makes no mention of an operational process, but instead confirms that “valves” had been installed to “bypass” the technology altogether and flow to the waste lagoons, as required by the CAFO’s IDEM permit.
Our community deserves the truth; it is worth fighting for. On that front, we are continuing to pursue our court fights to hold NPD accountable for its environmental violations and compel the company to be good neighbor. We need your help. Please join us.
Protect Our Kankakee River Basin Committee
(Facebook.com/beaverlakedairy/)