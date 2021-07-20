Food, fun, fellowship and fundraising are set as the main events at the annual Hunting Heritage banquet, hosted by the Iroquois Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Aug. 7 at Town & Country Events in Milford.
Doors open at 5 p.m. According to information provided, people are invited to attend early to enjoy a social hour before the banquet begins. Families can play games and enter raffles to win a selection of guns. There also will be a silent and live auction for framed art, guns, collectibles, home furnishings, outdoor equipment and more. Tickets can be purchased online at events.nwtf.org/1302110-2021/tickets or call (815) 867-6750 to reserve tickets prior to the event. All ticket prices include admission, dinner and a single one-year NWTF membership.
Banquet attendees can become sponsor members and receive the 2021 NWTF sponsor gift plus a one-year subscription to Turkey Call magazine for a fee.
Local and state NWTF chapters host thousands of similar events nationwide each year to raise funds that help conserve wildlife and habitat, and introduce new people to the outdoors. Many families enjoy hunting together and pass traditions on from one generation to another. Hunting also is important for the health of our nation’s wildlife and habitat because hunters fund conservation, according to information provided.
For information about the Iroquois Gobblers NWTF Banquet, contact Dennis Clatterbuck at (815) 867-6750 or e-mail dclatterbuck@sbcglobal.net. When the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were about 1.3 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of work, that number hit a historic high of almost 7 million turkeys. Today, the NWTF is focused on the future of hunting and conservation through its Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative – a charge that mobilizes science, fundraising and devoted volunteers to conserve and enhance more than 4 million acres of essential wildlife habitat, recruit at least 1.5 million hunters and open access to 500,000 acres for hunting. For more information, visit www.NWTF.org.