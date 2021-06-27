A confirmed tornado touched down near Danforth the evening of June 25.
Local weather spotters were out that evening were able to report on it.
Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Eric Ceci said there was a little damage done by the multi-vortex tordnao. The siding came off a barn and a grain bin was damaged.
He noted, too, that the area from Danforth to around the L’Erable and Ashkum areas received significantly more rain during that time period than other parts of the county. That area had more than five inches of rain while most of the county had 1 to 2 inches of rain, he said.
Mike Marcier of the Iroquois County Amateur Ham Radio Club Skywarn said of the tornado, “We had spotters out watching it and seeing if it was going to come back down.
“We have coordinators for Skywarn and they talk directly to the National Weather Service.
“When the funnel comes down we report to them and they communicate to the other agencies.”
Marcier said, “The funnel touched down and then was still aloft before going back into the wall cloud.
“The wall cloud is a circular cloud that rotates around and is very distinct. The funnel would drop out of that. Our spotters are trained to watch for that, so when that condition begins to form they record a wall cloud and from that we wait to see if the funnel appears.”
Marcier said the event at Danforth was broadcast by a weather spotter on social media.
He said the weather spotters stay back from the wall cloud so they can see what is going on, but watch carefully what happens.
The weather spotters are trained by the National Weather Service.
On Sunday the National Weather Service issued a statement saying that the Danforth tornado was an EF-1, with an estimated peak winds of 95 mph. That message said more details on path length and width will be forthcoming.