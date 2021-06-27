Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.