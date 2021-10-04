MONTICELLO — White County has hired a Purple Heart recipient and Afghanistan combat veteran to be its new veterans service officer.
The White County Board of Commissioners officially approved Nathan Baker’s appointment to the position during its Oct. 4 meeting.
Baker was selected out of nearly 40 applicants for the position that opened with the sudden death Aug. 27 of Dr. Tom Hildebrand, who had been the county’s veterans service officer for the previous 10 years.
“I appreciate the opportunity. This is not something I take lightly,” Baker told the commissioners. “I got a small taste of where Tom was going with everything. It seems like everyone I’ve talked to needed to take a moment to let me know how dedicated (Tom) was to veterans and I want to pursue the same exact thing.”
Oct. 4 was Baker’s first day on the job.
“Everyone I’ve talked to has been helpful,” Baker said. “I don’t have a fantastic grasp of what this is going to be yet, but I know the direction Tom was going and I look forward to carrying on.”
Baker has worked for several years in renewable energy field, working on wind turbines with EDP Renewables. This year, he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from Purdue University.
“I finished my degree a few months ago. As soon as I finished, I knew there was something veteran-related I wanted to do, so when I saw this (job) pop up, I did not want to miss this opportunity,” Baker said.
From 2008-2013, he served with the US Army at Fort Richardson, Alaska, where he was with the 509th Infantry Regiment, which was heavily involved in combat operations during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and where Baker earned his Purple Heart.
Upon leaving military service, Baker said he became fully involved in the veteran community.
“It’s something I’ve been interested in since getting out of the service,” he said. “I’ve been through the VA system. They took care of me and put me where I needed to be. I’ve seen what it can do for veterans and I hope to do the same thing for everyone I encounter.”
County Commission President David Diener remarked on Baker’s "overwhelming enthusiasm" and “true interest” in helping veterans during the interview process.
“It was very apparent from the beginning, so we’re very happy to have you on board,” he said.
Baker is originally from the Walton-Galveston area in southeastern Cass County. He is married with three children.
He said the job is a natural fit for him, based on his experience and interest in veteran-related affairs.
“A lot of my spare time goes into veteran-related activities. It’s something personal to me,” he said. “I don’t think there is anything more important than veterans and getting them the help they need, whether it’s building a deck or a ramp or doing a remodel. When I saw this (job opportunity), it was an opportunity to get paid for something I would be doing anyway.
“I knew this is what I am supposed to be doing. It worked out.”
Baker encourages veterans to visit him between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Veteran Service Office located at the Senior Center, 116 E. Marion St., Monticello.