DEMOTTE, Ind. — Each quarter of the year Nash Insurance in DeMotte will be raising funds for different causes in its Community Cause Campaign.
In the first quarter of the year, Nash Insurance raised money for the Good Neighbor Food Pantry.
“Not only were we able to bring awareness to supporting the hungry in our community, but with the help of our wonderful clients and excellent business partners, we also made a $200 donation to Good Neighbor Food Pantry,” stated Tim Nash. “If you know of an organization or family within the community that is in need or simply want to help support our agency’s current cause, give us a call or go to https://nashagencyinsurance.com/submit-cause-idea/.”
For each referral for a no-obligation quote, Nash Insurance will donate $10 in the referral’s name to the cause of the quarter.
This quarter, Nash Insurance has selected the First Church’s Backpack Ministry as its Community Cause Campaign.
“Together, we sure can do a little more to bring hope to those around us facing real hardship right now,” Nash stated. “Becoming someone’s superhero costs you nothing, yet it means everything to them!”