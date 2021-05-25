15 new Master Naturalists
Fifteen new volunteers were welcomed to the ranks of the East Central Illinois Master Naturalists earlier this month.
University of Illinois experts and environmental partners led the first hybrid version of the training, which includes 24 hours in the field, 28 hours of study from home and 12 hours of group discussions to cover the state’s natural history and environmental issues.
The program is designed for adults who want to have a positive impact on their community by serving as an environmental steward and naturalist. The volunteers will now be able to work toward completing 60 hours of service the next two years with partner organizations.
Much of the work falls along corridors on the Vermilion and Sangamon rivers, plus the Kickapoo Rail Trail and a few protected prairies. They also strive to increase biodiversity in urban areas within the region, which includes the counties of Ford, Iroquois, Vermilion and Champaign.
The new master naturalists are Ann and Bob Burger, Matthew Hausman, Greg Schroeder, Walter Hurley, Larissa Post, Joseph Anthony, Robert Taylor, Ellen Baranowski, Charlie Smyth and David Subers.
Lake Vermilion Clean-Up Day on the calendar
After a one-year lapse due to the pandemic, Aqua Illinois, in association with the Lake Vermilion Water Quality Coalition, will sponsor the annual Lake Vermilion Clean-Up Day from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, May 28.
The project is designed to help enhance the natural beauty and overall cleanliness of the lake.
The event will concentrate on debris in the lake (barrels, trash, runaway dock floats) and shoreline cleanup. Anyone who is a resident living on the lake who would like debris removed from their shoreline is asked to have it bagged, boxed or neatly piled for removal. They should be plainly visible.
Volunteers should meet at the Vermilion County Conservation District’s boat trailer parking lot no later than 8 a.m. Appropriate clothing should be worn. Gloves will be provided. Refreshments will be available, and lunch will be served upon completion.
Contact Aqua Illinois Plant Manager David Cronk with questions at 217-443-8541 ext. 58123 with questions or if you wish to participate.
Danville-area McDonald’s honors top employees
Don and Deanna Witzel of the Witzel Family McDonald’s have announced their May employees of the month: Hometown Stars McDonald’s, Makenzie Price; Classic Rock-n-Roll, Abigail Menez, Oakwood; Ethan Brewer, Georgetown; Damian Parrish, Hoopeston; Linda Nosler; Neighborhood McDonald’s, Doris Cox.
Students and Athletes of the Month:
Danville High student, Stieve Lawless; athlete, Larvell Watkins;
Schlarman Academy North, Caveon McNeal and Jamal Taylor;
Oakwood High School, Ricci Arcay and Tiffany Paris;
Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School, Kladyn Hayman and Maddie Roach;
Hoopeston Area High School, Abigail Walder and Justin Jones.
The Witzels also announced the McDonald’s Employee Scholarship Awards at Danville Area Community College: Jeremiah Cooper — Hometown Stars; Madeline Woods — Oakwood; and Cadence Kelemenic and Gage Hopkins — Hoopeston.
Each employee also qualifies for $2,500 from McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity tuition reimbursement program.
Dans looking for host families
The Danville Dans are back and are in need of host families to house the players.
Host families receive two free season tickets and are invited to host-family events during the season. Hosts provide living accommodations and some meals but do not have to provide transportation for their Dan.
“The Danville area is known for its hospitality,” Dans managing partner Jeanie Cooke said. “We’re asking families to again volunteer to house these college kids for the summer season.”
The Dans team is a member of the Prospect League. Baseball players hail from California, Texas, Kansas, Louisiana and points in between and work to improve their pitching, fielding skills and hitting with wood bats.