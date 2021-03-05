Derby draws a crowd
Sgt. Preston of the Yukon would have been pleased.
Scout troops from Mahomet, Champaign, Gibson City, Champaign, Pesotum and St. Joseph were among the honors patrol winners in last Saturday’s Prairielands Council Klondike Derby competition held at Camp Drake near Oakwood.
Deep snow and frigid temps greeted the more than 130 Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Venturers who competed in eight challenging events as well as the Grand Sled race on the 410-acre camp site. The Spruce Patrol from Troop 101 in Champaign won the man-powered dog-sled race. Scouts from ages 10 to 20 from nine counties of Illinois and Indiana participated.
Dragons Patrol of Troop 25 in Mahomet won top score in the derby, winning both the Rain Fly Survival Scenario and the Orienteering Course Patrol.
Other troop winners were Troop 2119 of Champaign, Backpack Hot Stove Lunch; Troop 29 of Gibson City, Camp Wrong Way; Troop 101 of Champaign, First Aid Rescue Scene; Troop 66 of Pesotum, A&W Lashing Challenge; Troop 103 of Mahomet, Clove Hitch Challenge; and Troop 40 of St. Joseph, Rat Hole Patrol.
DACC to host camps
Danville Area Community College will hold Mini-Jaguar e-sports, “Minecraft” and video-editing camps in the coming weeks.
The e-sports camp, for ages 10-14, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. March 1-4.
DACC e-sports athletes compete remotely with other colleges around the country. The college’s e-sports program has grown into a nationally recognized program, and the college is set to host the first NJCAA “NBA2K” national competition in April.
“Minecraft” camps for ages 8-14 will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. March 15-18.
The camp challenges children to imagine and create a comprehensive world in the video game. Campers will work together to plan a world around a theme, brainstorm what it should contain, then build the structures and environments.
The video-editing camp, for ages 10-14, is slated for 4 to 6 p.m. March 15-18.
Anyone can shoot good video on their phones, but how about taking it to the next level and editing that video? Participants in the camp will learn the basics of video editing, how to lay footage on a timeline, add music overlays and graphics.
Call 217-554-1667 or email commed@dacc.edu to register or for more information.