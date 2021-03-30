KENTLAND, Ind. — Fitting for the themes in NOW, the South Newton show has been postponed due to cast members in quarantine. Director Jennifer Kindig did not want to do the show without some of the seniors, especially since they also missed out on their performances as juniors when last year’s show was cancelled.
For those who purchased tickets online for the originally scheduled dates, their tickets are still good for the new show dates of Friday, April 9, at 6:30 pm; Saturday, April 10, at 6:30 pm; and Sunday, April 11, at 4:00 pm.All times are Central.
Pre-purchased show tickets will be honored at any performance, or refunds can be issued by contacting the school. The South Newton Drama Department appreciates the understanding and flexibility on the part of the community members! Socially distanced seating has been arranged to ensure the safety of the patrons. Tickets are $5.00 for all, and they encourage utilizing the online sales through the school website www.newton.k12.in.us. Tickets may also be purchased at the door each night.