RENSSELAER — Mural Week Is returning to Rensselaer this month.
It will be a scaled-back effort this summer, with six artists lined up to display their artwork an alley that abuts the old City Office and Pub/Moonshiners location. The alley extends west to the back of Fenwick Farms.
Phase 1 and 2 of the RENARTWLK featured a total of 24 artists, including 13 last year. Organized by eMbers owner Ryan Musch and artist Cameron Moberg the past two years, the Jasper County Tourism Commission will work with the artists this year.
Artists will begin outlining their work on Saturday, July 17 with hopes of finishing by Thursday, July 22.
Business sponsors and donors are needed to provide meals and snacks for the artists during Mural Week. Thirteen meals, including meals for a person who is a vegan, will need to be delivered to eMbers venue for the artists and assistants.
eMbers will serve as a common meeting place and rest area for the artists.
The following meals are currently needed:
• July 17: Lunch at 1:30 p.m.
• July 18: Lunch at 1:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.
• July 20 and 21: Dinner at 7 p.m. each night.
Bottled water and/or drinks, breakfast items and snacks that can sit out for an extended period of time are also needed.
RENARTWLK would like to recognize businesses that donate, according to Janelle Musch of eMbers. Contact her at embersvenue@gmail.com or at (765) 412-4641.