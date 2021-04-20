Jody Munsterman, who teaches the combined fourth and fifth grade classes at Crescent City Grade School, will have her students present her final History on Parade at 1 p.m. Friday, May 14. Munsterman will retire from teaching at the end of the current school year.
This year’s event is her 28th parade, which commemorates US history. Munsterman said, “The first class to participate in History on Parade recently turned 40 years old.” The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic and CCGS utilizing remote learning. The first class for History on Parade was the class of 1991-92. Those class members were: Tiffany Bohlmann, Nacin Buhrmester, Travis Cambridge, Justin Grabow, Gregory Hahn, Kyle Harms, Shellan Kollmann, Travis Lergner, Michael LeSage, Carrie McCann, Kristi McGill, Jesse Rabe, Stephanie Rader, Jennifer Salmon, Kevin Schultz, Chad Sorensen, Luke Storm and Chad Wessels. Those students also participated in Explorer’s Day as a first-semester social studies project.
“This year’s parade will be my last parade as I will retire from 39 years of dedication to the students in my classroom,” Munsterman said. “I welcome any former student to revamp their History on Parade float and be a part of this year’s parade or to be in attendance and be recognized as a former fifth grader.” Any former students who would like to participate, or have their children participate as a second generation, can contact Munsterman at 815-683-2141 (CCGS office).
This year’s combined class of fourth and fifth graders are: Fourth grade – Brehna Berry, CJ Fregoso and Alayna Mathews, and fifth grade – Emma Klopp, Skyler Norder, Ellie Rabe and Parker Wolfe. Munsterman said, “History on Parade has been a treasured learning experience through the years for both the students and the teacher … me!”
Generally, the event starts at 2:30 but with Covid-19, CCGS dismisses at 2:15 – that’s why the change in parade time.