RENSSELAER — Homeowners along Mt. Calvary Road are in desperate need of good water. How to get high-grade water flowing through their faucets in an economical fashion appears to be the biggest obstacle.
On Monday, a handful of homeowners living along that road approached the Rensselaer City Council looking for ways to ditch well water in favor of good tap water.
There are currently 15 homeowners to the east of U.S. 231 along Mt. Calvary, with as many as 10 looking into the possibility of tapping into city water. But it will come at a huge cost, according to street and sanitation project coordinator Jerry Lockridge.
To run water along a one-mile stretch of Mt. Calvary Road, the estimated cost is $914,298, which would have to be fully funded by homeowners in that area. That would be a cost of over $90,000 per homeowner for the 10 who would like the opportunity to tap into good, treated water.
The price includes extending a 12-inch water main east across a ditch along the road for nearly a mile, plus the installation of several fire hydrants, tap connections, meters, driveway repair and traffic control. That will cost an estimated $636,033, said Lockridge, who received the estimates several months ago so the costs have likely changed.
There is another $95,000 for built-in contingencies and non-construction costs of $182,860 to secure permits, bids and financing for the total cost of over $914,000.
The cost would be spread over several years, Mayor Steve Wood said, but it could be less if those in favor can get all of the homeowners to agree to the construction costs.
The city sent 15 surveys to residents along Mt. Calvary Road to get a pulse on whether they would be in favor of such a project. Eight were sent back, with three homeowners expressing no interest and five others saying they were in favor of at least looking into it.
Karen Youngs, who along with her husband bought a house on Mt. Calvary Road three years ago, said her family has poured money into water treatment to make the water safe for dish washing and showers. They’ve also had to replace faucets in the home.
“We use bottled water for cooking,” said Youngs, who added that a water conditioning company in town suggested the treatment of the home’s well also, which would be an added expense.
It was suggested that the homeowners meet with city officials to receive answers to any questions they might have on any proposed project.
“We would be willing to have some meetings and discuss what the costs would be,” Wood said.
“We have done projects like this in the past,” Wood added.
Homeowners and business owners along State Road 114 to I-65 footed the bill to run sewer lines to the interstate so that they could tap into the city’s sewage system. Several meetings were held before a decision was made to do so, Wood said.
“Everybody was on board with that project and we had several meetings with those people,” Wood said. “What was derived at those meetings was they would come up with the cost.”
The sewer project, which started in 2010, is coming to an end. The final invoices for payment will be sent out in June 2022, according to Heather Smart, utility office manager.