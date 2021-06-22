As warm weather approaches so does mosquito season. In Illinois, mosquito season begins at the start of summer and lasts into the fall.
Mosquito bites are not only irritating and itchy, they are also capable of spreading viruses that can cause illness, and in rare cases, death. The Iroquois County Public Health Department would like to provide some tips for keeping you safe.
Some tips for mosquito bite prevention are as follows:
Use insect repellent: EPA registered insect repellents are proven to be safe and effective when used as directed. Examples of EPA registered repellents include, but are not limited to, those that use DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE).
Properly cover yourself while outside: Wearing a long-sleeved shirt and long pants will limit the amount of exposed skin for mosquitoes to bite.
Stay inside during times of high activity: Mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are most active during dusk.
Keeping mosquitoes outside: Properly screened windows and doors, as well as the use of air conditioning, will deter mosquitoes from entering your home.
Remove mosquito habitats: Mosquitoes like to live in areas with standing water. Be sure to empty things that could hold water such as buckets. Also, keep water fresh in bird baths and fountains, and make sure swimming pools are treated and circulating.
For more information regarding mosquito bite prevention, contact the Iroquois County Public Health Department at 815-432-2483 or visit the ICPHD website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/health-department/.